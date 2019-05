There are many chart types to choose from, which is great, because there’s always something to fit your needs. But sometimes the variety can be daunting, because it can feel like there are too many to sift through. Steven Franconeri proposes this chart chooser based on data format to make selection more straightforward:

This is a contrast, or rather a complement, to other chart choosers based on what you want to show or see. Because sometimes you don’t know what you’re looking for.

Download the PDF here.