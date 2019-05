A note on a pack of Skittles reads, “No two rainbows are the same. Neither are two packs of Skittles. Enjoy an odd mix.” Of course that can’t possibly be right, because there are a finite number of color combinations and there are many packs of Skittles in the world. That led possiblywrong down a path of wondering how many packs it’d take before getting two identical ones. The answer came 27,000 Skittles later.