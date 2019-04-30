Game of Thrones death predictor

Monica Ramirez tried her hand with modeling deaths on Game of Thrones and trying to predict the next ones:

Since the series is so famous for killing principal characters (It’s true! Yu can’t have a favourite character because he/she wouls die, and slowly, other characters take the lead… and would probably die too), I decided to make a Classification Model in Python, to try to find any rule or pattern and discopver: Who will die on this last season?

I’m always on a viewing delay with this stuff, so I’m not sure whether this is right or completely wrong, but there you go. The above shows the characters ordered by probability of death (not order in which they will die).