GitHub is meant to track code

April 29, 2019

Jen Luker noted, “As amazing as @github is, it is a tool designed to track code, not people. I’m sharing my annotated GitHub history to show you what it can’t tell you about a developer.”

Data as footprints? Footprints can tell you where someone went, but you have to evaluate surroundings to figure out what he or she did along the way. And there’s a lot that can happen between when the footprints set and when you find them.