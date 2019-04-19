Generative models can seem like a magic box where you plug in observed data, turn some dials, and see what the computer spits out. SpaceSheet is a simple spreadsheet interface to explore and experiment for a clearer view of the spaces between. Even if you’re not into this research area, it’s fun to click and drag things around to see what happens.
Explore generative models and latent space with a simple spreadsheet interface
Projects by Nathan Yau See All →
Chances it’s a Friend’s Birthday Every Single Day of the Year
If it seems like every day you log in to Facebook, it’s someone’s birthday, you’re probably not that far off.
Data Underload #6 – Bed Head
Your hair distribution in the morning, based on how you slept the previous night.