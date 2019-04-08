FiveThirtyEight evaluates their forecasts

April 8, 2019

Topic

Statistics  /  ,

FiveThirtyEight uses forecasts to attach probabilities to politics and sports, and they get most of their attention before the events. After all, we don’t need a forecast after something happened. But forecasts aren’t useful if they don’t represent reality. So, FiveThirtyEight evaluated all of their projections.