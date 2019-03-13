To connect servers around the world, there are actual cables that run under the ocean. The New York Times mapped current and future cables, with a focus on the ones owned by Amazon, Facebook, Google, and Microsoft. “Content providers like Microsoft, Google, Facebook and Amazon now own or lease more than half of the undersea bandwidth.” Sure. Totally fine.
Internet under the sea
