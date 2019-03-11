I’m thoroughly enjoying the work coming from graphic designer Scott Reinhard as of late. He combines modern techniques with vintage feels. In his most recent, he provides a “look at what the lower 48 states of the United States would look like if it were flipped inside out.” Grab the print.
Inverse map of the United States
