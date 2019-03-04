Hatching image effect in R

Here’s a fun thing to try in R. Jean Fan posted some code snippets where you can load an image file and the result uses a hatching technique to recreate the image with shapes.
See also: Using the traveling salesman problem to re-sketch images.
Jobs and pay can vary a lot depending on where you live, based on 2013 data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Here’s an interactive to look.
While a drink a day might increase your risk of experiencing an alcohol-related condition, the change is low in absolute numbers.