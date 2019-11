Robert Bosch likes to use the Traveling Salesman Problem to draw famous portraits with a single continuous line. Nice.

If you want to fall down a Traveling Salesman rabbit hole, be sure to check out the main pages of the site above. You’ll find code, datasets, challenges, and other re-generated art pieces.

Also, if you’re interested in doing something similar in R, Antonio Sánchez Chinchón kicked the tires a while back. [via kottke]