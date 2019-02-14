After a most unforgiving dust storm on Mars, NASA ended the 14-year mission with the Opportunity rover. It was originally only planned to last 90 days. Jonathan Corum, for The New York Times, mapped the little guy’s journey over the years.
Opportunity rover’s path on Mars
Projects by Nathan Yau See All →
Data Underload #13 – Corned Beef Recipe
For as far back as I can remember, I’ve always had corned beef and cabbage on St. Patrick’s Day, or at least on the week of.
Million to One Shot, Doc
Between 2009 and 2014, there were an estimated 17,968 visits to the emergency room for things stuck in a rectum. Here are those things’ stories.
Shifting Parent Work Hours, Mom vs. Dad
Articles about stay-at-home dads and parents with even work loads might make it seem like dads are putting in a lot of hours in the household these days. Are they? How do they compare to moms’ work hours?