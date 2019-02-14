For The Upshot, Kevin Quealy continues on his path looking at the words used by Donald Trump. This time Quealy examines descriptions of the wall and who will pay for it, pre- and post-inauguration.
Language used for the wall
Projects by Nathan Yau See All →
The Most Trendy Names in US History
Names are incredibly personal things. It’s how we identity ourselves. …
Looking For the Closest Casino
Casinos are everywhere. This interactive map tells you how close the nearest one is in sampled areas of the United States.