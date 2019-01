Sarah Weber posted a picture of a scarf that her mom knit to represent rail delays. Weber’s mom knitted two rows per day and used color to indicate the delay. Grey was under 5 minutes, pink was 5 to 30 minutes, and red was over 30 minutes.

After getting some attention on the Twitters, the mom opted to put it up on eBay to benefit charity Bahnofs Mission. It went for $7,550 euros. Nice.