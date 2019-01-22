Some words are harder to spell than others, and on the internet, sometimes people indicate the difficulty by following their uncertainty with “(sp?)”. Colin Morris collected all the words in reddit threads with this uncertainty. Download the data on GitHub.
Looking for common misspellings
