DataKind receives $20M grant to expand on data for social good

DataKind, the organization known for helping others use data for social good, received a $20 million grant from The Rockefeller Foundation and the Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth:

The grant will allow DataKind to transition from a project to a platform-based model, thereby, supporting more organizations on a set of high impact areas, such as community health and inclusive growth. We’re humbled and honored that these two groups are supporting our mission with $20M over five years to help us grow to support the needs of the sector.