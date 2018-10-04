Getting into data science typically requires that you have access to a decent computer or server. You also usually need to install software. Chromebook Data Science, a set of online sources from the Johns Hopkins Data Science Lab, lets people learn with just a Chromebook and an internet connection:

Today I’m excited to announce the first part of our new system, a new set of massive online open courses called Chromebook Data Science. These MOOCs are for anyone from high schoolers on up to get into data science. If you can read and follow instructions you can learn data science from these courses!

The reason they are called Chromebook Data Science is because philosophically our goal was that anyone with a Chromebook could do the courses. All you need is a web browser and an internet connection. The courses all take advantage of RStudio Cloud so that all course work can be completed entirely in a web browser. No need to install software or have the latest MacBook Computer.