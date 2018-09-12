Hurricane Florence trackers

Hurricane Florence is forecast to touch down Thursday night or Friday, and what’s become the norm, there are several ways to see where the hurricane is and where it might go. Here are a handful of views. Each focuses on different aspects of potential storm.



The Washington Post shows the five-day chance of tropical-storm-force winds instead of the possible path of the hurricane. As noted by Gregor Aisch, this makes it a more useful reference for people in potentially affected areas.





Axios highlighted the potential path, but using an animated forecast, they show how the predictions change over time. There’s a lot of uncertainty.





The New York Times is going more piece-wise with their visual coverage and straightforward map of of the potential path.





For a closer to real-time view of the hurricane, the global map of wind by Cameron Beccario is still the place to go.



Stay safe.