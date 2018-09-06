Live polling results for transparency and a way to learn about the process

In a collaboration with Siena College, The Upshot is showing live polling results. The ticker moves in real-time for every phone call.

For the first time, we’ll publish our poll results and display them in real time, from start to finish, respondent by respondent. No media organization has ever tried something like this, and we hope to set a new standard of transparency. You’ll see the poll results at the same time we do. You’ll see our exact assumptions about who will turn out, where we’re calling and whether someone is picking up. You’ll see what the results might have been had we made different choices.