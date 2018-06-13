In a spin on the view of ancient Earth and the shift of the continents, Ian Webster made a globe where you can enter a location and see what was in that spot millions of years ago. Not all addresses were working for me at the time, so you might want to try a major city if it’s doing the same for you. [via kottke]
Ancient Earth globe shows where you were located 750 million years ago
