May 7, 2018

By Neil Freeman, the @everytract bot on Twitter, as the name suggests, is tweeting a map of every Census tract in numerical order. It’s one map each half hour.

Census data, or data in general really, is typically in aggregate or about the overall trends, which requires an abstract view of a bunch of data points pushed together. So it’s nice to see a straightforward project put focus on the individual.

Of this genre, the censusAmericans bot is my favorite. It tweets people’s biographies based on data from the American Community Survey.