Maps  /  , , ,

Tweeting a map of every Census tract in the United States

May 7, 2018

By Neil Freeman, the @everytract bot on Twitter, as the name suggests, is tweeting a map of every Census tract in numerical order. It’s one map each half hour.

Census data, or data in general really, is typically in aggregate or about the overall trends, which requires an abstract view of a bunch of data points pushed together. So it’s nice to see a straightforward project put focus on the individual.

Of this genre, the censusAmericans bot is my favorite. It tweets people’s biographies based on data from the American Community Survey.

Favorites

The Most Unisex Names in US History

Moving on from the most trendy names in US history, …

Interactive: When Do Americans Leave For Work?

We don’t all start our work days at the same time, despite what morning rush hour might have you think.

The Changing American Diet

See what we ate on an average day, for the past several decades.

Think Like a Statistician – Without the Math

I call myself a statistician, because, well, I’m a statistics graduate student. However, the most important things I’ve learned are less formal, but have proven extremely useful when working/playing with data.