Musical hexagons

Posted to Statistical Visualization  |  Tags:  |  Nathan Yau

This is a fun ditty by Vasco Asturiano. I’m a little too far out from my eighth grade jazz band days, but it’s still fun to mess around with. Notes can be arranged in different ways, and then you just mouse over the hexagons to play.

