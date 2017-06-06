After the crackdown on performance-enhancing drugs, home runs in professional baseball dipped the past few years. They seem to be back up though, and new metrics on hitting angle might have something to do with it. Dave Sheinin and Armand Emamdjomeh for The Washington Post delve into the angles, along with hit speed, and how they lead to more home runs.
Baseball hitting angles on the rise
Favorites
Famous Movie Quotes as Charts
In celebration of their 100-year anniversary, the American Film Institute selected the 100 most memorable quotes from American cinema, and …
Pizza Place Geography
Most of the major pizza chains are within a 5-mile radius of where I live, so I have my pick, …
Unemployment in America, Mapped Over Time
Watch the regional changes across the country from 1990 to 2016.