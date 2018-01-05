Obliteration Room invited people to put dotted stickers everywhere

The Obliteration Room (2012) by artist Yayoi Kusama started as a blank white room and ended as a room completely covered by dotted stickers.
It’s like the early stages of a Reddit April Fool’s joke.
The Obliteration Room (2012) by artist Yayoi Kusama started as a blank white room and ended as a room completely covered by dotted stickers.
It’s like the early stages of a Reddit April Fool’s joke.
A closer look at the age old question of where there are more bars than grocery stores, and vice versa.
The ever so popular Walmart growth map gets an update, and yes, it still looks like a wildfire. Sam’s Club follows soon after, although not nearly as vigorously.
Watch the regional changes across the country from 1990 to 2016.