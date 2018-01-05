Obliteration Room invited people to put dotted stickers everywhere

Posted to Data Art  |  Tags:  |  Nathan Yau

The Obliteration Room (2012) by artist Yayoi Kusama started as a blank white room and ended as a room completely covered by dotted stickers.

It’s like the early stages of a Reddit April Fool’s joke.

