Stopping a nuclear missile fired at the US

Posted to Infographics  |  Tags: , ,  |  Nathan Yau

I hate that this feels like something civilians should know. Bonnie Berkowitz and Aaron Steckelberg, reporting for the Washington Post, describe with a graphic how the United States might counter a nuclear missile fired by North Korea.

Favorites

Pizza Place Geography

Most of the major pizza chains are within a 5-mile radius of where I live, so I have my pick, …

This is an American Workday, By Occupation

I simulated a day for employed Americans to see when and where they work.

Best Data Visualization Projects of 2016

Here are my favorites for the year.

Who is Older and Younger than You

Here’s a chart to show you how long you have until you start to feel your age.