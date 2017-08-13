Game of Thrones character chart, you decide

Posted to Statistical Visualization  |  Tags: ,  |  Nathan Yau

I’ve never seen this Game of Thrones show, but I suspect this will be relevant to many. The Upshot made an interactive that asks readers to place characters on a two-axis chart. The x-axis spans evil to good, and the y-axis spans ugly to beautiful. The result is the above, plus contour plots for each character’s place in the space.

Like I said, I don’t anything about the show, but I like the contour plots that have a split decision about beauty. For example, most people agree that Hodor is ugly, but there’s a small group who place him at max beauty. Similarly, Joffrey Baratheon and Ramsay Bolton are clearly evil, but they have wide distributions on the ugly to beautiful scale.

Decide for yourself.

