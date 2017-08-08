14 months of sleep and breast feeding

If you’re a parent, you’ll relate to this right away. The wife of reddit user jitney86 tracked when their infant slept and ate from 3 to 17 months. It’s a lot of noise and randomness in the beginning, and then hallelujah the schedule starts to converge to something predictable.



The fact that she was able to collect data for that long is impressive. When my first kid was born, I was fresh off of finishing my PhD with a dissertation on personal data collection. So I thought, “I’m going to track every poop, pee, feeding, and sleep. A pattern… will emerge!”

One month later, in a sleep deprived stupor, I realized, “There is no pattern. There is no pattern. Aaaand there is no pattern.” Then I stopped with the data collection and just focused on minimizing poo leakage. So it’s kind of fun to see this convergence.