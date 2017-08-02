Roomba selling maps of home interiors

Posted to Data Sharing  |  Tags: ,  |  Nathan Yau

Newer Roomba vacuums form a map of your house to more efficiently clean areas. The company plans to sell the data, per Rhett Jones for Gizmodo:

The Roomba is generally regarded as a cute little robot friend that no one but dogs would consider to be a potential menace. But for the last couple of years, the robovacs have been quietly mapping homes to maximize efficiency. Now, the device’s makers plan to sell that data to smart home device manufacturers, turning the friendly robot into a creeping, creepy little spy.

This sounds not good.

But does the general public care? I don’t think they do. It seems like they don’t.

Favorites

Best Data Visualization Projects of 2016

Here are my favorites for the year.

Where Bars Outnumber Grocery Stores

A closer look at the age old question of where there are more bars than grocery stores, and vice versa.

Divorce Rates for Different Groups

We know when people usually get married. We know who never marries. Finally, it’s time to look at the other side: divorce and remarriage.

Marrying Age

People get married at various ages, but there are definite trends that vary across demographic groups. What do these trends look like?