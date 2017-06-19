Circle drawing as an indicator for culture

Posted to Statistics  |  Tags: , , ,  |  Nathan Yau

Thu-Huong Ha and Nikhil Sonnad for Quartz looked at the doodling dataset from Google, in search of cultural differences hidden in how we draw circles around the world.

We used the public database from Quick, Draw! to compare how people draw basic shapes around the world. Our analysis suggests that the way you draw a simple circle is linked to geography and cultural upbringing, deep-rooted in hundreds of years of written language, and significant in developmental psychology and trends in education today.

Love the added context showing character strokes in different languages.

