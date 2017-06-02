xkcd: Words in every state map

xkcd reading my mind somehow as usual. Not all state word maps are bad. But most of them are.
See also: 19 Maps That Will Blow Your Mind and Change the Way You See the World. Top All-time. You Won’t Believe Your Eyes. Watch.
xkcd reading my mind somehow as usual. Not all state word maps are bad. But most of them are.
See also: 19 Maps That Will Blow Your Mind and Change the Way You See the World. Top All-time. You Won’t Believe Your Eyes. Watch.
Watch the regional changes across the country from 1990 to 2016.
We know when people usually get married. We know who never marries. Finally, it’s time to look at the other side: divorce and remarriage.
Most of the major pizza chains are within a 5-mile radius of where I live, so I have my pick, …