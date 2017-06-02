xkcd: Words in every state map

Posted to Maps  |  Tags: ,  |  Nathan Yau

xkcd reading my mind somehow as usual. Not all state word maps are bad. But most of them are.

See also: 19 Maps That Will Blow Your Mind and Change the Way You See the World. Top All-time. You Won’t Believe Your Eyes. Watch.

