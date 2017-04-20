Why momentum works

Posted to Statistical Visualization  |  Tags:  |  Nathan Yau

Gabriel Goh models momentum over at the new machine learning journal Distill. The visualization is not the focus, but it’s a nice supplement to help explain more complex concepts to a wider audience. More generally, if you haven’t checked out Distill yet, it’s worth your time.

Favorites

Watching the growth of Walmart – now with 100% more Sam’s Club

The ever so popular Walmart growth map gets an update, and yes, it still looks like a wildfire. Sam’s Club follows soon after, although not nearly as vigorously.

Most popular porn searches, by state

We’ve seen that we can learn from what people search for, through the eyes of Google suggestions: state stereotypes, national …

The Changing American Diet

See what we ate on an average day, for the past several decades.

Where Bars Outnumber Grocery Stores

A closer look at the age old question of where there are more bars than grocery stores, and vice versa.