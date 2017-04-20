Gabriel Goh models momentum over at the new machine learning journal Distill. The visualization is not the focus, but it’s a nice supplement to help explain more complex concepts to a wider audience. More generally, if you haven’t checked out Distill yet, it’s worth your time.
Why momentum works
Favorites
Watching the growth of Walmart – now with 100% more Sam’s Club
The ever so popular Walmart growth map gets an update, and yes, it still looks like a wildfire. Sam’s Club follows soon after, although not nearly as vigorously.
Most popular porn searches, by state
We’ve seen that we can learn from what people search for, through the eyes of Google suggestions: state stereotypes, national …