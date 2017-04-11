A story of humanity in the pixels of a Reddit April Fool’s experiment

Posted to Data Art  |  Tags: ,  |  Nathan Yau

On April Fool’s Day, Reddit launched a blank canvas that users could add a colored pixel every few minutes. It ran for 72 hours, and the evolution of the space as a whole was awesome.

What if you look more closely at the individual images, edits, and battles for territory? Even more interesting. sudoscript looks closer, breaking participants into three groups — the creators, protectors, and destroyers — who fight for the ideal Place. In the process, among the Dickbutt variations, penis jokes, and Pokémon characters, it’s a story of humanity. [via Moritz]

