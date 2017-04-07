The annual Malofiej Awards is the big one for infographics in the news. The 25th one just passed, and you can browse all the winners here. There’s a lot of great work that you should associate with infographics — and not the spammy stuff that fills my inbox.
Best infographics in the news
