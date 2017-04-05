Mapping at the precinct level of detail is tough because there isn’t a central place where all the geography files reside. If you want a national precinct map, there’s going to be a lot of manual labor involved, and so that’s what Ryne Rohla did.

After spending most of my spare time in 2015 working on a global religion map, the 2016 Presidential Primaries rolled around, and I decided to go for it: I would do everything in my power to create a national precinct map. I didn’t have a team of researchers. I didn’t have aides. I didn’t have much extra money. I didn’t have connections. But for some reason, I thought I could do it anyway.

Hundreds of emails and phone calls and months of work later, here’s what I came up with