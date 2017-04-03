Millennial cherry-picking

Posted to Statistics  |  Tags: ,  |  Nathan Yau

Emily Bell highlights confirmation bias in articles recently suggesting that more millennial men pine for the days when men worked and women stayed at home, based on results from the General Social Survey.

The GSS surveys are pretty small – about 2,000-3,000 per wave – so once you split by sample, and then split by age, and then exclude the older millennials (age 26-34) who don’t show any negative trend in gender equality, you’re left with cells of about 60-100 men ages 18-25 per wave. Standard errors on any given year are 6-8 percent.

Mind your data.

Favorites

The Most Unisex Names in US History

Moving on from the most trendy names in US history, let’s look at the most unisex ones. Some names have …

How You Will Die

So far we’ve seen when you will die and how other people tend to die. Now let’s put the two together to see how and when you will die, given your sex, race, and age.

Divorce Rates for Different Groups

We know when people usually get married. We know who never marries. Finally, it’s time to look at the other side: divorce and remarriage.

Best Data Visualization Projects of 2016

Here are my favorites for the year.