Wendover Productions explains basic economics of airline classes. The passengers in first class and business, assuming seats are occupied, make much more for airlines than the economy class. Sounds familiar.
Economics of airline class
Favorites
Famous Movie Quotes as Charts
In celebration of their 100-year anniversary, the American Film Institute selected the 100 most memorable quotes from American cinema, and …
Where Bars Outnumber Grocery Stores
A closer look at the age old question of where there are more bars than grocery stores, and vice versa.
10 Best Data Visualization Projects of 2015
These are my picks for the best of 2015. As usual, they could easily appear in a different order on a different day, and there are projects not on the list that were also excellent.