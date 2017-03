Facebook released Prophet, which is a procedure to quickly forecast with time series data.

Prophet is a procedure for forecasting time series data. It is based on an additive model where non-linear trends are fit with yearly and weekly seasonality, plus holidays. It works best with daily periodicity data with at least one year of historical data. Prophet is robust to missing data, shifts in the trend, and large outliers.

Plus it’s available in both Python and R. What. Should be worth a look.