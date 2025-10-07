ICE planning a surveillance system that integrates more data streams and 24/7 monitoring

Dell Cameron, for Wired, on the system currently in its planning phase:

Throughout, ICE has leaned on Palantir’s Investigative Case Management system to combine disparate streams of data into a single investigative platform. Recent contract updates show the system lets agents search people using hundreds of categories, from immigration status and country of origin to scars, tattoos, and license-plate reader data. Each surveillance contract ICE signs adds another layer—location trails, social networks, financial records, biometric identifiers—feeding into Palantir’s hub. ICE’s new initiative is about scaling up the human side of the equation, stationing analysts around the clock to convert the firehose of data into raid-ready leads.

I hope people really are realizing that our gift of data and attention to social media is not in our best interest.