Optimized onion cutting for the most uniform dice

For the Pudding, Andrew Aquino, with Russell Samora and Jan Diehm, supplies interactive graphics to show the many ways to cut an onion for an even dice.

An onion has a spherical shape with layers, where the outer most layer has more surface area than the inner most layer. If an onion were just flat like a layer cake, you could cut straight down in a grid pattern and you’d get even cuts. But it’s tricker with a sphere, and you want even cuts for an even cook.

Be confused no more.

Usage of an onion font for titles is also very fitting.