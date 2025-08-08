Lowe’s and Home Depot are sharing customer data with law enforcement

The stores use Flock cameras to collect license plate data from cars entering parking lots. Law enforcement is tapping the data as a source for their growing surveillance systems. Jason Koebler for 404 Media reports.

“What we’re learning is that two of the country’s most popular home improvement stores are contributing to the massive surveillance dragnet coordinated by Flock Safety,” Dave Maass, director of investigations at the Electronic Frontier Foundation, told 404 Media. “Do customers know that these stores are collecting their data and sharing indiscriminately? Probably not. Have these companies given thought about how this data might put their customers in danger, whether it’s cops stalking their exes or aggressive ICE agents targeting yard workers? Probably not. If these companies want customers to feel safe in their homes, then they should make sure they’re also safe where they buy their supplies.”

Maybe this doesn’t affect you directly now, but on our current path, it will eventually.