Young workers not replaced yet

As work evolves with automation seemingly everywhere, one might expect to see shifts in the workforce. Jobs more likely affected by generative AI should show greater changes. Financial Times, turning attention to incoming workers, shows that such a correlation has not appeared yet.

The best bit comes outside the article by FT journalist Clara Murray. An AI-generated site shows an attempt to summarize the article, but unable to get around the FT paywall, the generated article is just a summary of the FT subscription pitch.