ICE to access private data from Medicaid records

For the Associated Press, Kimberly Kindy and Amanda Seitz report:

The database will reveal to ICE officials the names, addresses, birth dates, ethnic and racial information, as well as Social Security numbers for all people enrolled in Medicaid. The state and federally funded program provides health care coverage program for the poorest of people, including millions of children. The agreement does not allow ICE officials to download the data. Instead, they will be allowed to access it for a limited period from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, until Sept. 9.

I am sure ICE officials will abide by the agreement and definitely only access locations and Social Security numbers during working hours and will never download data for future use.

This comes after news that ICE will access data from the Internal Revenue Service.