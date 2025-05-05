Information is Beautiful Awards shortlist and community vote

The Information is Beautiful Awards, brought back with the help of the Data Visualization Society, announced the shortlist recently. It is a collection of 89 entries narrowed down from almost one thousand by a judging group comprised of visualization professionals.

A nice surprise: My work on age and everyday life made the cut in the People, Language, and Identity category.

While the judges decide the final list, IIBA opened a community vote so that you can have your say too. At the least, you’ll want to check out the showcase for inspiration, spanning a wide range of topics and applications.