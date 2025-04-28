Deconstructed iPhone to show where the parts are manufactured

iPhone parts are manufactured and assembled by different countries, which makes it tricky to define where an iPhone, the singular product, is made. Financial Times breaks the phone into pieces to show where they come from, which includes China, India, South Korea, and Japan.

“In the beginning it was about low labour costs — companies went to China because it was cheap,” says Andy Tsay, professor of information systems at Santa Clara University’s Leavey Business School. “But they stayed in China, and now they are stuck with China for better, or for worse. China is fast, flexible and world class, so it’s about much more than low labour costs now.”

Kind of like cars and a lot of other things in your home.