Reach of a deadly wildfire in South Korea

South Korea experienced its largest and most deadly wildfire last month in Uiseong county. For Reuters, Sudev Kiyada, Han Huang, and Adolfo Arranz describe the path of destruction with animated maps and satellite imagery.

Experts have said the spread of the Uiseong fire was extremely unusual in terms of scale and speed, while climate change is expected to make wildfires more frequent and deadly globally.

The wildfires have displaced more than 30,000, many of them elderly, as is typical in rural areas across fast-ageing South Korea. The flames consumed everything in their path, from historic temples to homes, in mountainous North Gyeongsang.