DOGE possibly extracted data from National Labor Relations Board, whistleblower discloses

DOGE engineers were at the NLRB for a week but didn’t specify what they were there for. An official whistleblower detailed what he found after they left. For NPR, Jenna McLaughlin reports with a multi-layered breakdown.



But according to an official whistleblower disclosure shared with Congress and other federal overseers that was obtained by NPR, subsequent interviews with the whistleblower and records of internal communications, technical staff members were alarmed about what DOGE engineers did when they were granted access, particularly when those staffers noticed a spike in data leaving the agency. It’s possible that the data included sensitive information on unions, ongoing legal cases and corporate secrets — data that four labor law experts tell NPR should almost never leave the NLRB and that has nothing to do with making the government more efficient or cutting spending.

It seems the DOGE group was not as careful as one might hope:

Within minutes after DOGE accessed the NLRB’s systems, someone with an IP address in Russia started trying to log in, according to Berulis’ disclosure. The attempts were “near real-time,” according to the disclosure. Those attempts were blocked, but they were especially alarming. Whoever was attempting to log in was using one of the newly created DOGE accounts — and the person had the correct username and password, according to Berulis. While it’s possible the user was disguising their location, it’s highly unlikely they’d appear to be coming from Russia if they wanted to avoid suspicion, cybersecurity experts interviewed by NPR explained. On their own, a few failed login attempts from a Russian IP address aren’t a smoking gun, those cybersecurity experts interviewed by NPR said. But given the overall picture of activity, it’s a concerning sign that foreign adversaries may already be searching for ways into government systems that DOGE engineers may have left exposed.

Accounts and records were deleted, a threatening note was taped to the whistleblower’s door, and DOGE provides zero transparency. This is troubling behavior from a group that is supposedly helping the public but seems to be helping themselves for unknown reasons.