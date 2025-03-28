Secret Base offers a much too complete history of slipping on banana peels, dating back to May 28, 1867.

Beware of banana peels. They are capable of inflicting great physical harm. Even worse, they might own you so badly that you’ll need to make a 33-minute documentary about them several years later simply to purge yourself of the abject shame and humiliation.

As Jon Bois narrates, a map and timeline show the place and time of each documented incident. A running tally for the types and affected body area supplies the cumulative totals.



Watch the documentary below.

I think I’ve said this before, but if the internet was just stuff like this, I would be okay with that.