Open letter from former Census Bureau director

Robert Santos, who resigned last month, wrote a heartfelt open letter to Census Bureau workers:

Now, a transition of administrations has occurred as part of our republic’s democratic process. Uncertainty and stress abound. Events are unfolding rapidly. Families are suffering. As a nascent former director, please know that I feel your pain. And in all honestly, stormy weather lies ahead. Yet, the Census Bureau’s mission remains as a beacon of hope.

During my service, I saw that the Bureau’s career staff benefit from four sources of strength. First is your intense dedication to mission. You are leaders in providing quality statistical data about our nation’s people and economy and do this exceptionally well. Each staff person makes their unique contribution towards the mission. Our country needs that more than ever. Second are the Bureau’s organizational values of scientific integrity, objectivity, transparency and independence. These are powerful tools to guide decision making. Third is your profound resilience. You demonstrated to the world that a quality decennial census could be conducted in the midst of a deadly global pandemic. That resilience remains with you, and you’ll again need to draw upon it. Lastly, you have each other. The bonds of colleagueship run deep at the Bureau and are a great source of strength. Beyond these, please understand that there are many, many communities of external stakeholders (me included) who actively advocate for you and the federal statistical community. Stakeholders represent a robust source of strength, and I pray they provide a measure of comfort in these challenging times.