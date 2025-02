You can use the Internet Archive to access historical versions, but GovWayback makes it even more straightforward:

GovWayback is a simple tool to quickly access archived versions of government websites from before January 20, 2025 – just add “wayback.com” after “.gov” in any government URL. GovWayback automatically redirects you to that page’s archived version from the Internet Archive.

For example, you can enter cdc.govwayback.com, and it’ll take you the archived version of cdc.gov.