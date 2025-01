Noah Kalina has been taking a picture of himself every day for 25 years. He earmarked the milestone with a look through his archives. That is a lot of selfies.

For the uninitiated, Kalina gained mainstream attention in 2007 after taking a picture of himself every day for six years. The Simpsons even riffed on the project with a version with Homer Simpson. My favorite remix was the time-lapse of a research paper.