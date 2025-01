Cozy games are casual games that give you a warm, fuzzy feeling when you play them. Design a character, walk around, and chat with others. To demonstrate the mechanics and provide background, Reuters designed a cozy game within an explainer.

You are a radish of some sort in a fictional town of Rootersville. Tend to your garden, clean your house, and talk to the other root vegetables. There are sound effects and background music. You earn badges along the way.

I understand cozy games now.